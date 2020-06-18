Sections
Home / Cricket / Me, Ishant, Bumrah all want to bowl with new ball: Shami reveals Captain Virat Kohli’s dilemma

Me, Ishant, Bumrah all want to bowl with new ball: Shami reveals Captain Virat Kohli’s dilemma

In a recent interview, former India cricketer Deep Dasgupta asked Shami about the communication he, Bumrah and Ishant have with skipper Virat Kohli. In his reply, Shami revealed an interesting dilemma that Kohli has to face.

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 15:51 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File image of Umesh Yafav, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah. (PTI)

Indian fast bowlers under the captaincy of Virat Kohli have emerged as one of the best pace units in the world at the moment. Apart from trio of Mohammed Sham, Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah, India also have the likes of Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed and Mohammed Siraj as possible back-up options. It comes as a little surprise that cricket pundits call the current bowling set-up as the best fast bowling unit that India has ever produced.

“All three of us -- Ishant (Sharma), (Jasprit) Bumrah, and I want to bowl with a new ball. When we are not able to choose, we approach Virat to decide,” Shami said on ESPNCricinfo’s chat show ‘Cricketetbaazi’.

The bowler further revealed the kind of faith Kohli has on his bowlers. “But he throws the ball back in our court saying whatever you all decide is fine by me,” he said.



Former India captain Rahul Dravid was recently asked about his views on India’s pace battery during his live chat on Sony Ten Pit Stop. Dravid said that India has in the past had good pacers but never had the kind of depth in their fast bowling cupboard as they have now.

“As a collection of fast bowlers I think this is the best fast bowling attack we have had. We have got great fast bowlers like Kapil Dev, Javagal Srinath, Zaheer Khan.

“But as a group and in fact even outside the main group, the likes of Navdeep Saini, Siraj, Shardul Thakur have been doing well at the A team level. What’s different is that you don’t have to worry about which three bowlers you will put in the park. They are all doing well,” the former India Test number 3 said.

