MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020 Match Today: Change of guard in KKR spices up unequal rivalry against Mumbai Indians

IPL 2020 Live Score, Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Kolkata Knight Riders will square off with defending champions Mumbai Indians in the 32nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) tonight in Abu Dhabi. It’s going to be KKR’s first game this season after the change in leadership. Kolkata Knight Riders have a horrific track record against MI. Out of 26 games so far, they have managed to win just six, including this year’s season opener. Going forward, KKR would like to give it back with Eoin Morgan as their new captain. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, will be back after a short break. They have been impeccable in the tournament and will look forward to notching up the top spot.

