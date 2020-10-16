MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020 Match Today: Change of guard in KKR spices up unequal rivalry against Mumbai Indians

IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Defending Champions Mumbai Indians will face Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders in the 32nd match of the Indian Premier League 2020 today. Catch the live updates of MI...
IPL 2020 Live Score, Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Kolkata Knight Riders will square off with defending champions Mumbai Indians in the 32nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) tonight in Abu Dhabi. It’s going to be KKR’s first game this season after the change in leadership. Kolkata Knight Riders have a horrific track record against MI. Out of 26 games so far, they have managed to win just six, including this year’s season opener. Going forward, KKR would like to give it back with Eoin Morgan as their new captain. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, will be back after a short break. They have been impeccable in the tournament and will look forward to notching up the top spot.
Follow the MI vs KKR IPL 2020 match Live Updates here:
Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McClenaghan, Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter Nile, Jayant Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Tom Banton, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik(wk), Andre Russell, Rahul Tripathi, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna, Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Siddhesh Lad, Nikhil Naik, Chris Green, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Ali Khan, Shivam Mavi, Manimaran Siddharth
Hello and welcome to the live blog of MI vs KKR IPL 2020 match in Abu Dhabi. The defending champions are coming into the contest after defeating the Delhi Capitals and will look to continue the momentum tonight as well. KKR will take the field under a new leader, Eoin Morgan. The England limited overs skipper got KKR’s command after Dinesh Karthik decided to step down from his post so that he can focus on his game. Under a new leader, the Knights would seek revenge for their previous loss this season.