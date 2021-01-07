‘Misbah won’t get a coaching job in a school,’ says Aaqib Javed

Former Pakistan fast bowler Aaqib Javed slammed current Pakistan head coach Misbah ul Haq and said that he would not even get a coaching job for a school team. Aaqib, who is currently the chief coach of the Lahore Qalandars franchise in Pakistan Super League (PSL), made the remarks during an interaction with reporters in Lahore on Tuesday, reported news agency PTI.

“I think the people who gave the coaching jobs to Misbah and Waqar Younis should be held accountable as both of these former players don’t have any coaching experience,” Aaqib said.

Pakistan lost the 2nd Test against New Zealand by an innings and 176 runs at Christchurch. After the Kiwis posted 695/6, the Pakistan team were bundled out for 297 in the first innings, and they were all out for 186 in the 2nd innings after being asked to follow-on.

With this, Pakistan lost the Test series 2-0. They had previously also lost the three-match T20I series to New Zealand 2-1 in December.

“Looking at Misbah’s coaching, I don’t think even a school will give him this job,” Aaqib had said. “Professional coaches should be with the team, only then the situation will improve.”

Aaqib also made it clear he had no ambitions of getting a job with the Pakistan Cricket Board.

“If I wanted a job I wouldn’t be so outspoken. I will never coach the national teams because I think there is a lack of respect for individuals in the current PCB system,” he further added.

(With PTI inputs)