Mitchell Starc reveals how he feels about his decision to opt out of IPL 2020

Australian quick Mitchell Starc has been a huge draw whenever he has made himself available for the Indian Premier League. It’s unfortunate though that the paceman has not had a long career in the league.

His two season stint with Royal Challengers Bangalore was marred by injuries although he did show glimpses of his supreme talent. He was picked up by Kolkata Knight Riders for the 2018 season but was ruled out of the tournament due to injury.

When the auction was announced for the 2020 season, Starc decided to stay away from the league to prepare for the ICC T20 World Cup, which was to be held in Australia later this year.

The Covid-19 pandemic has led to the global event getting postponed and the IPL is being held in the same window. When asked about whether he regrets his decision in hindsight, Starc said that he is at peace with his call.

“I know hindsight is a wonderful thing and now the IPL is on at a different time but no, I wouldn’t change it,” the 30-year old left-arm pacer said.

Starc though said that he will be happy to play in the IPL in the following years if teams are still interested in taking him on board.

“I’m happy to spend that time when the blokes are at the IPL in September I’ll be getting ready for summer.

“The IPL will be around next year and if I feel the urge or people want me around I’ll definitely consider it, but as of this year I’m very comfortable with the decisions I’ve made,” Starc said.

The IPL will be played in the UAE from September 19 to November 10.