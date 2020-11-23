Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cricket / ‘Miyan tension mat le’: The Virat Kohli words that gave courage to Siraj after father’s death

‘Miyan tension mat le’: The Virat Kohli words that gave courage to Siraj after father’s death

After some deliberation, Mohammed Siraj chose to stay back in Australia instead of travelling back to India for his father’s funeral. The one who gave courage and helped Siraj make his mind up was captain Virat Kohli

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 20:27 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

India pacer Mohammed Siraj (BCCI)

Virat Kohli was the ideal captain and a support that Mohammed Siraj desperately needed at a time of great personal loss. The young fast bowler had just lost his father and had to make the tough choice of either flying back home or stay with the rest of the squad members in Australia. After some deliberation, Siraj chose the latter. The one who gave courage and helped Siraj make his mind up was captain Kohli.

Kohli is no stranger to overcoming personal tragedy while carrying on with professional duties. In 2007, Kohli, then a teenager, lost his father in the middle of a Ranji Trophy match but he came back next day to score 97 and help Delhi draw the important game, showing his mental fortitude.

“Virat bhai said ‘Miyaan tension maat le (don’t be tensed) and be strong. Your dad wanted you to play for India. So, do that and don’t stress,” the 26-year-old Siraj told ‘bcci.tv’ on the sidelines of India’s training session in Sydney.

 



Siraj’s father Mohammed Ghouse, 53, died due to a lung ailment in Hyderabad last week and despite BCCI offering him the option to return home, the fast bowler decided to stay put on national duty.

“The skipper told me, ‘If you can be strong in this situation, it will only help you’. So those were positive words from the Indian captain and it felt nice.”

Siraj’s father drove auto rickshaw during his formative years as a cricketer and has been the single biggest influence on the Hyderabad man.

“It’s a huge loss for me as he was the biggest support system of my life. He wanted me to shine for my country and my mindset now is to fulfil his dreams,” he said.

Siraj thanked his teammates, who have rallied around him.

“I am indebted to my teammates as they stood by me in these tough times and every thing was well taken care of,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India briefs select group of envoys on attempted attack in Nagrota by JeM
Nov 23, 2020 20:28 IST
Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi passes away at 84
Nov 23, 2020 19:18 IST
Maharashtra won’t allow passengers from 4 states without Covid-negative report
Nov 23, 2020 19:30 IST
Amit Shah launches Covid RT-PCR test @ ₹499; result in 6 hours
Nov 23, 2020 19:22 IST

latest news

Infant battles for life with 50% burns after LPG fire in Chandigarh
Nov 23, 2020 20:47 IST
Covid: 5 more succumb in Chandigarh tricity, 293 test +ve
Nov 23, 2020 20:46 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times at 9pm: Andhra govt decides to slowly reopen primary schools amid fear of Covid-19 surge and all the latest news
Nov 23, 2020 20:45 IST
Time for Neymar and Mbappe to step up for injury-hit PSG
Nov 23, 2020 20:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.