Moeen Ali feels he has only ‘2 or 3 more years’ left at top level

Moeen has now expressed his desire to play all three formats for ‘The Three Lions’ considering he doesn’t have too much time left on the international arena.

Updated: May 08, 2020 15:48 IST

By Indo Asian News Service, London

England all-rounder Moeen Ali feels he can play at the highest level for 2-3 more years and that is why he wants to play as much as possible. Moeen hasn’t featured for England in the longest format since being dropped from the second Ashes Test last year. Moeen has now expressed his desire to play all three formats for ‘The Three Lions’ considering he doesn’t have too much time left on the international arena.

“Since the whole pandemic thing I want to play as much as I can,” Moeen said during a Doosra podcast. “Cricket at the highest level will probably finish for me in two or three years. “I want to make the most of it and play as much as I can. I only did it (stepping away from international cricket) for a bit of a break, and I’ve had that now.”

Moeen also spoke about being part of the England team that lifted the ICC World Cup last year. He gave an insight into the minds of players who were under immense pressure to end their trophy drought in front of home support. “It was an amazing time,” Moeen said about England historic victory last year.

“I think the whole emotion of four years build up to it and so much went into it... so much pressure for us to win it at home. “It took us couple of seconds to think we have won the game (final). I wasn’t playing the game but it didn’t feel like I wasn’t playing.



“I can’t describe the feeling but just to see all the guys celebrating and to be part of that journey was simply unbelievable,” he said.

