Sections
Home / Cricket / Moeen Ali named in England training group for West Indies tests

Moeen Ali named in England training group for West Indies tests

Moeen, 32, had announced a break from test cricket in September last year after losing out on a central contract for the longest format for the 2019-20 season.

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 19:03 IST

By Reuters, Reuters

England's Moeen Ali. (Action Images via Reuters)

England all-rounder Moeen Ali has been included in a 30-member group that will begin training at the Ageas Bowl from June 23 ahead of their first test against the West Indies on July 8, the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Wednesday.

Moeen, 32, had announced a break from test cricket in September last year after losing out on a central contract for the longest format for the 2019-20 season.

He played the last of his 60 tests in last year’s Ashes series opener against Australia.

The training group, which includes eight uncapped players, will take part in a three-day practice match on July 1 after which a squad will be named for the first test, the ECB said in a statement.



“Everyone involved with England is delighted that cricket is returning soon, and that the players are reporting for group training,” National Selector Ed Smith said.

The first test is scheduled to take place at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton from July 8, with the last two matches to be held at Old Trafford in Manchester. All three matches will be played without fans present.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Reset ties with China
Jun 17, 2020 20:03 IST
Unveiling reforms in India’s coal sector
Jun 17, 2020 20:00 IST
Avengers Endgame deleted scene suggests Thanos can return
Jun 17, 2020 19:59 IST
Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain tests coronavirus positive
Jun 17, 2020 20:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.