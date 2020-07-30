Sections
Home / Cricket / Mohammad Amir clears COVID tests, joins Pakistan squad in England

Mohammad Amir clears COVID tests, joins Pakistan squad in England

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Thursday confirmed that Amir has integrated with rest of the squad after serving his mandatory quarantine period, during which he tested negative twice.

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 14:57 IST

By Press Trust of India, Derby

Pakistan's Mohammad Amir holds his hand after attempting a catch. (Action Images via Reuters)

Left-arm fast bowler Mohammad Amir has joined the Pakistan squad here after clearing two consecutive COVID-19 tests following his arrival in the United Kingdom.

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Thursday confirmed that Amir has integrated with rest of the squad after serving his mandatory quarantine period, during which he tested negative twice.

“Amir left for England from Lahore on 24 July and, as per the UK government’s guidelines, was in isolation for a period of five days during which he was tested twice,” the PCB said in a statement on its website.

Amir, who quit playing Test cricket, will feature in the three-match T20 series against England to be played in a bio-secure environment at the Old Trafford, Manchester starting August 28.



Pakistan’s tour of England starts with three Test matches starting August 5 at Manchester.

Besides, the PCB also informed that fast bowler Harris Rauf, who had earlier tested positive, is now clear of the virus and is expected to join the rest of the Pakistan squad in England soon.

“Fast bowler Haris Rauf has cleared his second COVID-19 test and is eligible to join the squad in England. As per the protocols he was tested twice – Monday and Wednesday,” the cricket board said.

“He is expected to travel over the weekend. Details of his travel plan will be shared in due course.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Vaping, e-cigarettes linked with cardiovascular disease
Jul 30, 2020 15:08 IST
Gymnastics Australia asks human rights group to probe abuse
Jul 30, 2020 15:08 IST
Kajol’s throwback pic is about avoiding a handshake amid Covid-19 crisis
Jul 30, 2020 15:08 IST
Ibrahimovic likens himself to Benjamin Button after two-goal performance
Jul 30, 2020 15:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.