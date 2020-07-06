Mohammad Azharuddin could be a reason behind Flower’s knife allegations against Younis Khan: Ex-Pak captain Rashid Latif

Younis Khan had revealed that Mohammad Azharuddin had called him up before the last Test of the England series in 2016. (Getty Images)

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) may have declined to comment on the issue but former batting coach Grant Flower’s revelation about Younis Khan’s behaviour inside the dressing room refuses to die down. Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has added a whole new dimension to it by bringing former India skipper Mohammed Azharuddin in the equation.

“Younis Khan quite tough to master. I remember one incident in Brisbane, during the Test, at breakfast, I tried to give him a bit of batting advice... But he didn’t take kindly to my advice and brought a knife to my throat, with Mickey Arthur sitting alongside, who had to intervene,” Flower had said on ‘Following On Cricket Podcast’.

Reacting on the matter, Latif said one of the reasons, why Flower made such a comment about Younis, could be Azharuddin.

“We do not know what happens inside the dressing room. But Azharuddin can be a reason for this. In 2016, Younis made a double century at the Oval. He (Younis) did not take the name of the batting coach (Grant Flower). He said that I was struggling and talked to Azharuddin,” Latif said in YouTube show called ‘Caught Behind’.

“That is a big factor that a player is crediting someone else rather than the coach. Flower must have contributed as a batting coach and served Pakistan. But I think this Azharuddin factor must have been somewhere in his (Flower’s) mind and he probably wanted to get back to him,” Latif added.

Latif was referring to Younis’ 218-run knock at the Oval in 2016 that helped Pakistan win the last Test and square the series 2-2 against England. Younis, who was struggling for runs in the whole series, had turned it around in the final Test by becoming the oldest Pakistan batsman to score a double hundred at the age of 38.

After the match, Younis had revealed that Azharuddin had called him up before the last Test of the series and advised him how to stay longer at the wicket.