Mohammad Kaif explains how Virat Kohli can be the most successful captain

Virat Kohli has been one of the most successful captains in India’s cricket history. He has taken India to the pinnacle of the Test ranking while staking a dominant claim in limited-overs cricket. Virat became the first in India’s history to win a Test series in Australia while making the country an unstoppable force in the longest format of the game. However, two criticisms that Virat has always faced in his captaincy career is his lack of success in ICC tournaments and constant tweaking of the playing XI.

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif also talked about the constant rotations in the Indian team under Kohli’s captaincy. He lamented the fact the Rishabh Pant has been made to carry water bottles for the team instead of playing regular cricket.

“He should focus and back his team selection. If any player loses his form for some matches, still he should support them. Kohli should be looking to make players. Then only he can create a good team,” Kaif said as per a report on News18.

“Even for the Wicket keeping role, they are shuffling many players. India needs a permanent specialist wicket-keeper. KL Rahul can be a backup wicket-keeper but I don’t think he should be the main one.

“If you want to support Rishabh Pant over Dhoni, then Kohli should back him. He should not be the water boy of the team. Kohli and his team should overcome this hurdle.

“If it is so, Kohli will be the most successful captain when he retires.”

Kaif, along with Yuvraj Singh, brought a revolution in the Indian fielding. Apart from playing several memorable partnerships, including the 2003 Natwest series final, the duo were known for sensational fielding, diving catches and quick run outs. Speaking in an interview to Youtube channel Sports Screen, Kaif said that India has improved a lot in fielding over the years, but is still missing a “complete package” in fielding at the moment.

“A great batsman is a complete package. He can play cut, hook, pull, inswing delivery, a bouncer, hit a six... it is same with fielding. Similarly, a fielder is a complete package when you know how to slide, when you throw directly at the wickets, when you can run fast, when your hands make a proper shape to hold the ball - if you do all these things right, then you become a complete fielder,” Kaif said.