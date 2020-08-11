Sections
Hasin Jahan, cricketer Mohammed Shami’s estranged wife, receives threat for congratulatory messages on Ram temple bhoomi pujan

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 20:31 IST

By Press Trust of India, Kolkata

File photo of Hasin Jahan, wife of Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami. (PTI)

Hasin Jahan, the estranged wife of India cricketer Mohammed Shami, has received death as well as rape threats from unknown people for sharing a congralutory messages on Ram temple Bhoomi Pujan in Ayodhya on her social networking sites, a police officer of Kolkata Police said on Monday.

Jahan has lodged a complaint with the Kolkata Police Cyber Crime department at its Lalbazar headquarters on Sunday, he added.

Jahan, currently working as a model, had posted congratulatory messages on her different social media accounts after the Bhoomi Puja of Ram Mandir was held in Ayodhya on August 5 and since then she started receiving several such threats.

“Congratulating all the Hindus for the Bhoomi Puja of Ram Mandir in Ayodha,” Jahan had posted on one of her social networking sites. 

Several users started abusing her as well as threatened to rape and murder her following her posts, the officer said.

“This is very much unfortunate that I have been continuously harassed and abused by certain mean-minded people after I wished our Hindu brothers and sisters for the erection of the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya on 5th August 2020. Some people are continuously threatening me for taking my life (or) even raping and molesting also,” Jahan wrote in her complaint.

“In this situation, I am feeling helpless and worried about my daughter’s future also. The continuous attack through all the social media like Instagram, Facebook, Twitter makes me jeopardised. Please help me as I am feeling insecure every moment. If this continues, I will be mentally depressed,” she said.

“I will be highly obliged if you kindly take immediate action. I am feeling highly insecure as I live alone with my daughters. Now every second has become a nightmare for me. I hope you will be kind enough on humanitarian ground,” she added in her complaint. The police were yet to make any arrest in this matter as a probe was on, the officer said.

