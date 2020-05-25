Sections
Home / Cricket / Mohammed Shami surprises coach Ravi Shastri with mutton and kheer on Eid

The 29-year old also shared pictures of mutton biryani and kheer on Twitter.

Updated: May 25, 2020 21:16 IST

By Indo Asian News Service, New Delhi

Mohammed Shami celebrates a Test wicket (Getty Images)

Ravi Shastri is in for a treat. On the occasion of the Eid-ul-Fitr, India pacer Mohammed Shami has sent his national team coach sumptuous mutton biryani along with delectable desserts.

“Ravi bhai app ki Seviyan, kheer, or Mutton biryani maine courier kardia hey Kucch time main pahunch jaega dekhlo app (I have packed and sent Seviyan, Kheer and Mutton Biryani. You should receive it in some time),” Shami wrote on his Twitter handle tagging his India coach.

The 29-year old also shared pictures of mutton biryani and kheer along with the post.



Earlier in the day, Shami wished his fans and fellow cricketers on Twitter: “Eid Mubarak! May Allah fulfill your all dreams and hopes.”



All cricket is currently on hold due to the global COVID-19 crisis which has brought the world to a standstill. The Indian Premier League (IPL) has also been postponed. The BCCI is looking at a September 25 to November 1 window for the 13th edition of the cash-rich league.

Meanwhile, former India batsman VVS Laxman has hailed the effort of Syed Amjad who has been feeding lorry drivers and cleaners.

Taking to Twitter, Laxman wrote: “Syed Amjad and his family have been feeding 180 lorry drivers and cleaners in Sadashivapet, Telangana. It is so wonderful to see the common man doing incredible service in these challenging times. Hats off to Amjad and everyone who is doing their bit.”

