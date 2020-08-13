Sections
Home / Cricket / Most players suffered from shoulder and knee problems in 2019-20, says NCA Injury Surveillance Report

Most players suffered from shoulder and knee problems in 2019-20, says NCA Injury Surveillance Report

It also states that a majority of the career-threatening Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injuries (74 per cent) occur in first two years of “return to sport”. Ankle (11.48 per cent), thigh (10.49 per cent) and lumbar spine (7.54 per cent) are among the next most susceptible to injuries among the cricketers surveyed in the report.

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 15:24 IST

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar goes off after sustaining an injury (Action Images via Reuters)

A majority of India’s domestic cricketers endured shoulder or knee injuries during the season gone by, says the first ever ‘Injury Surveillance Report’ prepared by the Rahul Dravid-led National Cricket Academy, which is also working towards the introduction of a virtual learning platform.

The 48-page report, accessed by PTI, states that between April 2019 and March 2020, 262 cricketers, which includes 218 men and 44 women, were at the NCA for rehab programmes.

The report has a pie chart for the season which states that 14.75 percent of the players (male and female) sustained shoulder injuries which is about 38 of them.

The second most common were knee injuries with 13.11 percent players (34) constituting the list.



It also states that a majority of the career-threatening Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injuries (74 per cent) occur in first two years of “return to sport”.

Ankle (11.48 per cent), thigh (10.49 per cent) and lumbar spine (7.54 per cent) are among the next most susceptible to injuries among the cricketers surveyed in the report.

The Dravid-led NCA has been working to revamp its functioning and facilities. He has also held meetings with BCCI President Sourav Ganguly in the past few months to assess the plans.

Restructuring Coaching programme

The NCA report also talks about a revamp of “Coaches’ Education Programme” to make it more “learner centric”. It stresses on new ‘Coach Certification Courses’ with “redesigned curriculum which is more learner centric (cricket, physiotherapy and Strength and Conditioning).

The report states that NCA will have at least 24 such programmes (13 for Level 1, 10 for Level 2 and 1 for Level 3) in which 576 aspiring coaches are set to participate.

Development of Learning Management Systems (LMS)

An exclusive ‘Virtual Learning Platform” for NCA is being set up. NCA is exploring the idea of conducting online courses with blended learning (online and face to face).

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Gehlot is our leader, have never disputed his leadership: Vishvendra Singh
Aug 13, 2020 16:12 IST
National archery camp to resume on August 25 at ASI, Pune: SAI
Aug 13, 2020 16:11 IST
Ali Fazal revisits childhood memories, thanks late Robin Williams for help
Aug 13, 2020 16:11 IST
GUJCET 2020 admit card released at gujcet.gseb.org, here’s how to download
Aug 13, 2020 16:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.