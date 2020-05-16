‘Most selfish cricketer I played with’: Shane Warne cites Steve Waugh’s run-out record

Former Australia cricketer Steve Waugh is regarded as one of the batting legends of his time. He is also hailed as one of the best captains in the history of world cricket. In 1999, Waugh brilliantly led his troops into the territory of arch rivals England, and lifted the World Cup trophy as captain. But there is one record that often goes against him - his run out stats. Cricket statistician Rob Moody, on Thursday, posted a video on Twitter in which he attached all of Waugh’s run out instances - all 104 of them!

In the tweet, Moody also noted that out of those 73 times, Waugh’s batting partner was dismissed 73 times. Australia spin legend Shane Warne was quick to respond to the tweet.

Warne retweeted the tweet, and wrote: “For the record AGAIN & I’ve said this 1000 times - I do not hate S Waugh at all. FYI - I picked him in my all time best Australian team recently.”

He added: “Steve was easily the most selfish cricketer that I ever played with and this stat.......,” he added.

Irrespective of the run-out numbers, Waugh still remains one of the best batsmen of his time. He played 168 Tests in which he scored 10,927 runs and regisatered 32 hundreds. The right-handed batsman also played 325 ODIs in which he scored 7,569 runs at an acerage of 32.9.