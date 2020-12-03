‘Most teams will look for him in auction’: Michael Vaughan backs all-rounder to be a hot attraction ahead of IPL 2021

Glenn Maxwell turned out to be the silver lining for Australia in the recently-concluded three-match ODI series against India. Unlike his flop IPL 2020 stint, Maxwell was on fire each time he faced the Indian bowlers on the field. Maxwell was one of the most consistent players on the field, and with scores of 45, 63* and 59, the all-rounder scored a total of 167 runs from three matches with 11 sixes and 12 boundaries.

Also Read | ‘They put pressure and took the game away’, Maxwell overwhelmed by Pandya-Jadeja show in 3rd ODI

His performance has certainly impressed former England captain Michael Vaughan who feels that most of the IPL teams would go after Maxwell in the mega auctions ahead for the 2021 season, irrespective of the quiet season he had in the UAE this year.

“I don’t think there is any white-ball team in the world that wouldn’t want Maxwell. I’m pretty sure next time in the IPL auction, most of the teams will look for Maxwell. Look what Australia have done, they have found the right place for him – at no. 7, and I don’t think they’ll move him too much unless obviously, they get off to the fliers,” Vaughan told Cricbuzz.

Also Read | ‘Worth a debate to work out what’s right’ - Shane Warne slams switch hit, backs Chappell

“I think they have found his role in the last 15 overs. They feel that’s when he is at his best when he can go out there and pretty much go from ball one. That’s when is he is having his most effects.”

Vaughan also praised Maxwell’s fielding skills that helped his team save 5 to 10 runs or more on the field. Maxwell has proved his worth with bat after what he delivered in UAE for the Kings XI Punjab. His consistency was impeccable and Vaughan believes he is going to enjoy some time with the Australian side in the coming years.

Also Read | Is Josh Hazlewood turning Virat Kohli his bunny?

“I think his fielding is pretty much guaranteed that he is going to probably save 5 to 10 runs in the field. So, he is already in my eyes when he goes out to bat, on 10. I mention that most of the batsmen start on nought, Maxwell starts on 10 because he is that good in the field,” said Vaughan.

“As I said there is no team in the world that wouldn’t want Glenn Maxwell with what he brings all around. His love for the game and I don’t see people realizing how much of cricket tragic he is. He absolutely idealizes and adores the game. Now he has found his mojo for the Aussie one-day side. I feel he is going to have a consistent time over the next couple of years for Australia.”