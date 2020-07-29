Sections
Home / Cricket / MPCA committee questions appointment of Pandit as coach after four months of decision

MPCA committee questions appointment of Pandit as coach after four months of decision

“As per the MPCA Constitution, only MPCA Cricket Committee can finalize and appoint any MP team coaches,” the Cricket Committee said in a statement, which is in possession of PTI.

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 23:13 IST

By Press Trust of India, Mumbai

Representational image. (Getty Images)

The Cricket Committee of the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) on Wednesday questioned the appointment of former India stumper Chandrakant Pandit as the head coach of the state team four months after the decision, saying it was not consulted on the matter. Pandit was appointed as the head coach of MP Ranji team in March. The Cricket Committee said it can only finalise the appointment of a coach but the MPCA kept it in dark when Pandit was appointed.

“As per the MPCA Constitution, only MPCA Cricket Committee can finalize and appoint any MP team coaches,” the Cricket Committee said in a statement, which is in possession of PTI.

“The MPCA Cricket Committee is not against any individual but this disagreement, is due to encroachment/intrusion of office bearers in the role/responsibilities of the Cricket Committee and the lack of structure and process of conducting affairs,” it said. The MPCA Cricket Committee comprises Yogesh Golwalkar, Prashant Dwivedi and Murtaza Ali. When contacted on the matter, MPCA secretary Sanjeev Rao described the stance of the Cricket Committee as unfortunate.

“Pandit has been appointed as the head coach as per the Constitution. The Cricket Committee has been instrumental in every step and they have given their approval for the said appointment. This controversy is being created without any reason,” Rao said.



Rao said Pandit has already signed a two-year contract with the MPCA.

Pandit has been one of the most successful domestic coaches in India.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

15 more Tru NAAT machines installed in Punjab
Jul 29, 2020 23:59 IST
Chandigarh’s Covid test positivity rate shoots up to 9.6% in July
Jul 29, 2020 23:55 IST
Supreme Court slams IIT-B for backing out of smog tower project
Jul 29, 2020 23:55 IST
US says no plans to deploy troops from Germany to Indo-Pacific
Jul 29, 2020 23:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.