MS Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket

MS Dhoni, the former captain of the Indian team has announced his retirement. Dhoni made the confirmation through a video on Instagram, its caption reading: “Thanks. Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. From 1929 hrs consider me as Retired.”



Dhoni retires as Indian cricket’s most successful limited-overs international captain, having won three ICC trophies - 2007 T20 World Cup, 50-over World Cup 2011 and the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy. He last played international cricket during the semifinal of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup where India lost to New Zealand. Having announced his retirement from Test cricket in early 2015, Dhoni carried on playing ODI and T20 for the next five years, leading India into the semifinals of the 2015 World Cup and the 2016 World T20 in India.





More to follow...