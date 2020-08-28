Sections
Home / Cricket / MS Dhoni best India captain; up there with Llyod, Brearley, Taylor globally: Greg Chappell

MS Dhoni best India captain; up there with Llyod, Brearley, Taylor globally: Greg Chappell

Greg Chappell who came in as India’s head coach barely months after MS Dhoni had made his ODI debut in December 2004 in Bangladesh, said Dhoni is the best Indian captain he has seen.

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 10:41 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan TImes New Delhi

Former Australia batsman and India head coach Greg Chappell placed the recently-retired MS Dhoni in the same bracket as Clive Llyod, Mike Brearley, Ian Chappell and Mark Taylor and called him one of the most influential leaders of world cricket in the last 50 years.

Chappell who came in as India’s head coach barely months after MS Dhoni had made his ODI debut in December 2004 in Bangladesh, said Dhoni is the best Indian captain he has seen.

“In my opinion, he is the best Indian captain that I have seen and I would put him in the highest bracket of captains and leaders in the game in my experience. He is up there with Michael Brearley, Ian Chappell, Mark Taylor, and Clive Lloyd as the most inspirational captains of the past 50 years,” Chappell told IANS.

Also Read | Closest thing to batting perfection: Gavaskar’s huge praise for India legend



Chappell who was India head coach from 2005 to 2007, said the standout feature of Dhoni was his confidence and directness.



“The outstanding feature was his self-belief. He stood out amongst his peers with his confidence and his directness. MS was not interested in ‘games’. He liked to be dealt with in a direct way and he responded in kind,” Chappell added.

The former Australia great said Dhoni was always clear about the things he knew he could pull off.

Also Read | ‘Dhoni thought I didn’t understand Hindi, but I knew everything’

“My experience with Dhoni the cricketer and Dhoni the person were positive. He was very easy to work with because he was open and forthright. There was no false modesty with Dhoni; if he thought he could do something, he was confident enough to say that he could.

“I enjoyed Dhoni’s humour and cheeky manner. He was a good competitor who loved a challenge. I enjoyed challenging him to be the best player that he could be.

“He exceeded any expectations that I had and he may have exceeded his own expectations. It is a great credit to him that he utilised his immense skills to become one of the great all-rounders of his era and an inspirational leader,” Chappell added.

Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15th, is expected to return to the cricket field as the leader of Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020, which is slated to begin from September 19 in the UAE.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Not wearing a mask can put flyers on no-fly list
Aug 28, 2020 11:03 IST
PM Modi hails achievements of ‘Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana’ as it completes 6 years
Aug 28, 2020 10:59 IST
University exams will be held by Sept 30: Supreme Court upholds UGC decision
Aug 28, 2020 10:57 IST
IAF to formally induct Rafale jets on September 10
Aug 28, 2020 10:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.