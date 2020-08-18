MS Dhoni might get permanent seat at Wankhede Stadium in honour of World Cup-winning six - Report

It’s a moment that has become part of Indian cricket history, and will be one of its centrepieces for posterity. The moment we are talking of is from the ICC World Cup final of 2011, when then Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni hit a majestic six to take the team to victory against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and end India’s 28-year wait to become ODI world champions again.

ALSO READ: Thank You Mahi| - Special Coverage

Now that Dhoni has called time on his glorious international career, a report in The Indian Express states that a member of the Mumbai Cricket Association Apex Council has written a letter to the MCA proposing that it might dedicate a seat, permanently, where the ball landed (when Dhoni hit the winning six) to celebrate Dhoni’s achievements.

ALSO READ - ‘We were all awestruck’: When MS Dhoni drove team bus from ground to hotel in Nagpur during 2008 Test series

“As an act of gratitude and tribute to Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s immense contribution to Indian cricket, the MCA can devote a permanent seat on his name at the stand where his famous World Cup-winning six had landed,” read Ajinkya Naik’s letter, according to the report.

“We can find out the area where the ball landed – and which seat it was flying to – after Dhoni smashed it to win the 2011 World Cup,” the letter further stated.

The request to name a seat to honour a player is unique in India. The norm in Indian cricket arenas generally is to name stands to honour great players. But the tradition of naming seats to honour achievements has taken place outside India.

ALSO READ - ‘Just do that and bowl’: Piyush Chawla reveals how MS Dhoni plotted a crucial wicket during 2011 World Cup

In Australia seats have been painted to commemorate sixes hit by players while in Auckland, a seat has been named in the honour of Grant Elliot, who hit six off Dale Steyn to help New Zealand reach the final of an ICC World Cup for the first time in 2015.

The plaque that was placed on the seat where the ball landed reads: “Here Lies the Resting Place of Grant Elliott’s Mighty Six That Propelled the Blackcaps on March 24, 2015, into their maiden World Cup Final.”