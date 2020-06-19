MS Dhoni or Adam Gilchrist? Sarfaraz Ahmed names better cricketer

Pakistan Cricket Board announced a large 29-member squad for their three Tests and three T20Is in England, starting next month. There was one surprise in the squad which was the selection of former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, who made a comeback nearly eight months after his ouster. After Pakistan’s poor display at the 2019 Cricket World Cup, a lot of questions were asked about Sarfaraz and eventually, new coach Misbah-ul-Haq decided to omit the former skipper from his squad.

Sarfaraz grinded hard in the domestic circuit and made his comeback to the team for the upcoming series against England. He is one of the most famous wicket-keeper batsmen in cricket after guiding Pakistan to victory in the last edition of the Champions Trophy.

He recently talked to Crictracker on various topics and was asked to make his pick between two of the greatest wicketkeepers in the history of cricket. MS Dhoni and Adam Gilchrist revolutionised the meaning of a wicket-keeper batsman with their skills and temperament in pressure situations.

While Gilchrist was an integral part of the mighty Australian team of the 2000s, Dhoni brought the World Cup back to India with his batting and leadership skills.

But who does Sarfaraz pick as a better cricketer among the two?

“MS Dhoni or Adam Gilchrist – A better cricketer?” Sarfaraz was asked during the interview.

“MS Dhoni,” was the reply that came from Sarfaraz.

Gilchrist inflicted 905 dismissals as a wicket-keeper in his career while Dhoni has 829 dismissals to his name. The list is headed by Mark Boucher, who has 998 dismissals as a wicket-keeper.

Sarfaraz also talked about the relationship shared by the players of both the countries. In the same interview, Sarfaraz said that he has personally seen good friendship between the players of both countries. The wicketkeeper-batsman calls lack of cricket between the two countries unfortunate but is hopeful of seeing more of India vs Pakistan cricket rivalry somewhere down the line.

“Of course, there is this thing that people from India and Pakistan are quite passionate about Cricket and have loads of love for the game. I have personally seen that there is a good friendship between Pakistani and Indian players,” Sarfaraz told CricTracker.

“When I had gone to India in 2007. Besides, when India came to Pakistan in 2008, I have even seen scenes when I have also seen players from both countries sit together and eat. But now, unfortunately, it is a scenario where-in we are not able to play matches, but I hope the situation improves and India and Pakistan are able to play cricket the way they used to.”