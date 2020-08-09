Sections
MS Dhoni perfect blend of aggression and being safe, Virat Kohli getting there: Former BCCI selector

Having examined Dhoni as India’s ODI and T20I captain between 2015 before Kohli took over in 2017, Khoda feels the former India captain was aggressive in his own way and that Kohli continues to pick and inculcate Dhoni’s traits in his leadership.

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 12:56 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni during the 2017 Champions Trophy tournament. (Getty Images)

MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli have different leadership styles but just because the current India captain shows his emotions more than his predecessor does not mean Dhoni was any less aggressive a captain, feels former BCCI national selector Gagan Khoda. Having examined Dhoni as India’s ODI and T20I captain between 2015 before Kohli took over in 2017, Khoda feels the former India captain was aggressive in his own way and that Kohli continues to pick and inculcate Dhoni’s traits in his leadership.

“They say Virat Kohli is very aggressive, but MS Dhoni is not. I don’t believe in this. Aggression is not being vocal. MS Dhoni was aggressive and safe. You have to be safe as a captain. Virat Kohli is aggressive and learning how to be safe. He’s learning very quickly. The only difference is that MS Dhoni is not vocal but he is equally aggressive,” Khoda told SportsKeeda.

Khoda reckons Dhoni was the perfect combination of aggression and being safe. There haven’t been too many instances of Dhoni losing his cool, or mouthing words at the opposition, a sight which was familiar with Kohli. But when the time was right, Dhoni did not shy away from taking it to the opposition. Khoda states Kohli, who took over as India’s full-time Test captain in 2015 and in limited-overs two years later, is still learning the art of balancing the two elements and believes he’ll hopefully succeed.

“You can’t attack and be aggressive all the time. You have to be aggressive and safe. MS Dhoni was a blend of both. Virat Kohli is reaching there,” Khoda said. “MS Dhoni was a great captain and used to study the game very well. Virat Kohli is getting there and he is a very quick learner. He’ll admit his mistake and say he’ll do better next time.”



Khoda was made part of India’s selection panel in November of 2015 and served his tenure till January of 2017 before he and Jatin Paranjape were shoved out due to of the Lodha Committee, which trimmed the selection panel to three individuals.

