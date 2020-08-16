MS Dhoni retirement | He didn’t hesitate before giving me the ball in WT20 Final: Joginder Sharma

The world might think that my favourite ‘MS Dhoni moment’ would be that final over in Johannesburg which helped India win the 2007 World T20 and the Jharkhand boy his first of three ICC titles as captain, but personally for me it’s the 2011 World Cup.

By winning that match with a cool innings in a pressure situation at the Wankhede, Dhoni realised the dream of millions. I was happy to be part of those millions. It was hardly a surprise for me to see Dhoni take the charge in the final against Sri Lanka, because in 2007 I had seen in him a mature man who never faltered under pressure—the best finisher the world has seen.

Also read: Thank You Mahi! - Highlights of a glittering career

The inaugural World T20 in South Africa was Dhoni’s first tournament as captain. And what a start he had! He had no problem giving the young boys a chance to have a go against the top names in world cricket. For me he is the greatest motivator in cricket.

While he played domestic cricket for Jharkhand, I was playing for Haryana. Our paths had crossed many times in domestic cricket, and he knew my qualities as a player going into the World T20, where many of the big names were not playing for India. The way he handled a bunch of new and young cricketers showed the self-confidence he had. He made a plan and he followed it.

Also read: ‘Proud of the person you are’: Sakshi Dhoni on MS Dhoni’s retirement

Most people remember that I bowled the final of the title clash in 2007, but many don’t remember that I had also bowled the final over in the semi-final against Australia. They needed 22 runs but could score only six and I got two wickets, Brett Lee and Michael Hussey. RP Singh had bowled the second last over in the semi-final and he bowled the second-last over in the final against Pakistan too. It was always following the plan that gave the results for Dhoni.

So, when the time came in the final, Dhoni did not hesitate before giving me the ball. Pakistan needed 13 runs from the last over, and he told me, “don’t think about the runs that they need, think about your bowling. If you get hit, don’t over-think, just concentrate on the next ball. Whatever is the result, be confident you have my support.”

Also read: MS Dhoni: Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Bye

Going into such a tense situation, it’s the biggest support that a bowler can imagine. The final over was close especially after Misbah-ul-Haq had hit me for a six off the second ball. But then Sreesanth took that catch and the rest is history.

Today, Dhoni has retired. He must have given it a long thought. He is nearing 40 now. At this age the reflexes get slower. He felt the timing was right and he did it. I wish him all the very best for the future.

(As told to Abhishek Paul)