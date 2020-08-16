Sections
MS Dhoni retires | ‘Proud of the person you are’: Sakshi Dhoni writes emotional tribute

MS Dhoni retires: “You should be proud of what you have achieved. Congratulations on giving your best to the game,” Sakshi wrote in her Instagram post.

Updated: Aug 16, 2020 07:50 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File image of MS Dhoni with wife Sakshi Dhoni. (Instagram)

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced retirement from international cricket on Saturday via an Instagram post. Dhoni made the confirmation through a video on Instagram, its caption reading: “Thanks. Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. From 1929 hrs consider me as Retired.” As social media went into frenzy following the announcement, Dhoni’s wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni, also took to Instagram to write an emotional tribute for her husband.

“You should be proud of what you have achieved. Congratulations on giving your best to the game,” Sakshi wrote in her Instagram post. “I am proud of your accomplishments and the person you are! I am sure you must have held those tears to say goodbye to your passion,” Sakshi further wrote.

“Wishing you health, happiness and wonderful things ahead,” she further added. 

Sakshi further added a few words from iconic poet Maya Angelou: “’People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel. — Maya Angelou’,” she wrote.



Dhoni retires as Indian cricket’s most successful captain in limited-overs cricket, having won three ICC trophies - 2007 T20 World Cup, 50-over World Cup in 2011 and the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy - the only captain to do so. He last played international cricket during the semifinal of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup in which India lost to New Zealand.

