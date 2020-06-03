MS Dhoni seen driving tractor in video posted by Chennai Super Kings - WATCH

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has maintained a rather low profile during the ongoing lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. While current and former Indian cricket stars have taken to social media to engage with fans or talk about their views on cricketing and other matters, Dhoni has been absolutely quiet.

There has been a lot of discussion about his future as well. Dhoni was expected to lead Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League to stake his claim for a place in the Indian team for the T20 World Cup. While the IPL stands postponed indefinitely for now, the ICC is expected to soon take a call on the fate of the T20 World Cup, scheduled to be played in Australian in October-November.

On Tuesday, Chennai Super Kings posted a video of Dhoni driving a tractor with the comment, “#Thala Dhoni meets Raja Sir in his newest beast! Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes #HBDIlayaraja #WhistlePodu”

Dhoni is known for his love for mean machines and has a big collection of cars and bikes. Recently, Dhoni’s wife Sakshi spoke recently about what is keeping Dhoni busy during the lockdown.

“Video games are a stress buster for him. He has got a thinking brain, it does not rest. When he plays video games, it helps him divert his mind, which is a good thing. Nowadays PUBG has encroached my bed. Mahi is sleep talking about PUBG these days,” Sakshi said while speaking to interviewer Rupha Ramani.

Sakshi also joked that only she can pick up a fight with ice-cool Dhoni who last turned out for India during their loss to New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup semi-final.

“Nobody picks up a fight with him. I am the only one,” she smiled.

Recently, Dhoni’s CSK teammate and India batsman Suresh Raina also spoke about how focussed the former India captain was about making a comeback during the IPL. His fans would hope that he returns to the field as soon as cricket begins in India.