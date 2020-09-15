IPL 2020: MS Dhoni, Shane Watson & Co shake a leg in CSK’s jersey video - WATCH

Chennai Super Kings have had a turbulent build-up to the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) but things are slowly falling in place for the league’s most consistent team. The practice sessions are on in full tilt and so is all the fun that is associated with the IPL.

CSK on Tuesday posted a video advertisement of their latest jersey and the video has the likes of MS Dhoni, Shane Watson and Murali Vijay make a few dance moves. The video has been a huge hit with CSK fans as likes and retweets are growing with each passing second.

“The most wanted piece of #yellove is back in stock just in the nick of time!” CSK wrote along with the video.

Not just that, the shoots continue to take place for the men in the yellow jersey. In another tweet, Dhoni can be seen along with the likes of Ravindra Jadeja, Faf du Plessis and Kedar Jadhav.

“Who is that whistling in my class?” “This boy only sir.” CSK wrote along with the photograph

CSK open their campaign against Mumbai Indians on September 19 in the opening match of the tournament.