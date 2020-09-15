Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: MS Dhoni, Shane Watson & Co shake a leg in CSK’s jersey video - WATCH

IPL 2020: MS Dhoni, Shane Watson & Co shake a leg in CSK’s jersey video - WATCH

IPL 2020: CSK on Tuesday posted a video advertisement of their latest jersey and the video has the likes of MS Dhoni, Shane Watson and Murali Vijay make a few dance moves. The video has been a huge hit with CSK fans as likes and retweets are growing with each passing second.

Updated: Sep 15, 2020 17:14 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times

MS Dhoni and Shane Watson in teh CSK video. (CSK/Twitter)

Chennai Super Kings have had a turbulent build-up to the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) but things are slowly falling in place for the league’s most consistent team. The practice sessions are on in full tilt and so is all the fun that is associated with the IPL.

CSK on Tuesday posted a video advertisement of their latest jersey and the video has the likes of MS Dhoni, Shane Watson and Murali Vijay make a few dance moves. The video has been a huge hit with CSK fans as likes and retweets are growing with each passing second.

“The most wanted piece of #yellove is back in stock just in the nick of time!” CSK wrote along with the video. 

Not just that, the shoots continue to take place for the men in the yellow jersey. In another tweet, Dhoni can be seen along with the likes of Ravindra Jadeja, Faf du Plessis and Kedar Jadhav.



“Who is that whistling in my class?” “This boy only sir.” CSK wrote along with the photograph 

CSK open their campaign against Mumbai Indians on September 19 in the opening match of the tournament.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Any serious situation along LAC will impact India-China bilateral ties: Rajnath Singh
Sep 15, 2020 16:16 IST
Pak parliament extends ordinance to enable Jadhav to appeal conviction
Sep 15, 2020 16:53 IST
India sheds reluctance in engaging Taliban at the Doha intra-Afghan talks
Sep 15, 2020 14:12 IST
India, UK working on roadmap to strengthen partnership: Harsh Shringla
Sep 15, 2020 17:30 IST

latest news

Former India player SR Patil dead
Sep 15, 2020 17:55 IST
Nia Sharma: People involved should speak; rest should shut up
Sep 15, 2020 17:54 IST
Jason Momoa backs up Ray Fisher’s allegations against Joss Whedon
Sep 15, 2020 17:54 IST
Sensex rallies 288 points, pharma and banking stocks gain
Sep 15, 2020 17:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.