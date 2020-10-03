Sections
IPL 2020: For some age is a reason to be dropped: Irfan Pathan posts cryptic tweet after CSK’s hat-trick of losses

Former Indian left-arm pacer Irfan Pathan posted a witty tweet. Though he didn’t take any name, the mood of the tweet suggested that it’s directed at MS Dhoni

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 16:34 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times News Delhi

The cricket lovers witnessed an exhausted MS Dhoni on October 2 during the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) match in Dubai. Considered as one of the fastest runners on the 22-yard strip, Dhoni found it difficult to rotate strike during the run-chase. Despite his rusty appearance, Dhoni managed to score an unbeaten 47 off 36 balls.

In pursuit of 165-run target, CSK finished scoring 157/5 in their quota of 20 overs and lost the game by 7 runs. Dhoni, along with Ravindra Jadeja (50), toiled hard to take the game home but they failed in their mission. This led to a huge commotion on social media as many questioned Dhoni’s fitness. The CSK skipper hadn’t played international cricket for more than a year, after all.

Amid this episode, former Indian left-arm pacer Irfan Pathan marked his presence with witty tweet. Though he didn’t take any name, the mood of the tweet suggested that it’s directed at the former India captain.

Pathan wrote, “Age is just a number for some and for others a reason to be dropped...”



 

Dhoni’s condition turned the commentators curious as well. Later, the CSK skipper was questioned about his health and he confirmed that he struggled due to weather conditions. He also added that there is nothing much to worry about.

“I tried to get as much time as possible. It is quite dry out here. So, the throat gets dry and you start to cough. When you have legal signs, you can take some time off,” Dhoni said.

It was the third consecutive defeat for CSK in this tournament so far. Currently they have just 2 points in their kitty and are placed at the bottom of the points table. They will now be gearing up to face Kings XI Punjab on October 4 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

