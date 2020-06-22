Sections
Home / Cricket / Mumbai Indians pay tribute to The Undertaker, but post picture of Rohit Sharma holding belt

Mumbai Indians pay tribute to The Undertaker, but post picture of Rohit Sharma holding belt

The Mumbai Indians on Monday put out a tweet paying tribute to The Undertaker on his retirement, but surprisingly, posted a picture of Rohit Sharma holding a belt

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 19:15 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Mumbai Indians shared a picture of Rohit Sharma, while paying tribute to The Undertaker. (Twitter)

The Indian Premier League’s most successful franchise, the Mumbai Indians paid their tribute to WWE legend The Undertaker but strangely, posted a picture of their captain Rohit Sharma holding a custom-made WWE championship belt in their Twitter post.

“30 legendary years. #ThankYouTaker #OneFamily,” read that tweet in which Rohit, WWE and The Undertaker were tagged. However, the two pictures posted by Mumbai Indians are from the year 2017, when WWE COO and 14-time World Champion Triple H presented the franchise with a custom-made championship belt for their IPL win that season.

“.@MIPaltan @ImRo45 as promised, the @WWE Title is on its way... Congratulations! @WWEIndia,” read a tweet sent out by Triple H.

When the belt was delivered, Mumbai Indians posted a few pictures with their captain Rohit flaunting the title, which had Mumbai Indians plate on the sides. In the WWE, the plates on a belt represents the holder of that particular championship.



Mumbai Indians on Monday, were the first IPL franchise to officially put out a tweet paying tribute to The Undertaker, who seemingly retired from in-ring competition in the WWE. In the final episode of his docuseries ‘Undertaker: The Last Ride’, Mark Calaway, the man portraying the Undertaker character for the last 30 years said he has no desire to step in the ring again.

Although Calaway used the “Never Say Never” reference, for the time being, he was happy with his Boneyard Match with AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 in April and is content not having to enter the ring.

