Mushfiqur Rahim issues apology for losing cool at teammate in Bangabandhu T20 Cup

Veteran Bangladeshi cricketer Mushfiqur Rahim on Tuesday issued an apology to teammate Nasum Ahmed and to his fans for his unsporting conduct during a Bangabandhu T20 Cup match. Rahim had gestured towards Ahmed angrily after the two almost collided while going for a catch in the match between Beximco Dhaka and Fortune Barishal.

“Assalamualaikum to all, First of all officially I would like to apologize to all my fans and spectators regarding the incident that happened yesterday during the match. I have already apologized after the game to my fellow team mate Nasum. Secondly I seek forgiveness from Almighty. I always remember I am a human being above all and the gesture that I have shown was not acceptable at all. In shaa Allah in near future I promise it won’t be repeated on the ground or outside the ground....JazakAllah khair,” Rahim wrote on Instagram along with a photograph with Nasum.

The incident took place during the match between Beximco Dhaka and Fortune Barishal. The match moved towards a close finish as Barishal looked to chase down the total of 150 posted by Mushfiqur’s team. Atif Hossain was the driving force behind the chase as he scored a quickfire half century.

On the last ball of the 17th over the left hander attempted a cheeky shot but the ball ballooned in the air. Both Mushfiqur and Nasum went for the catch. Mushfiqur completed the catch and somehow avoided colliding with the youngster.

As an immediate reaction the veteran gestured with his right hand as if he was going to throw a punch which led to Nasum taking evasive action. Ahmed realised his mistake and tried to calm Mushfiqur down but the wicket-keeper went on giving him a piece of his mind. Other teammates joined in to diffuse the situation as Dhaka went to win the match by 9 runs eventually.

Reports claim Rahim was penalised for his conduct and had to pay a fine of 25 percent of his match fee. He was also given a demerit point due to the Code of Conduct breach.