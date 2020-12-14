Sections
Mushfiqur Rahim loses cool, almost hits teammate in Bangabandhu T20 Cup: WATCH

Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 21:29 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times

Mushfiqur Rahim and Nasum Ahmed of Beximco Dhaka clash during a Bangabandhu T20 Cup match. (Twitter)

Such is the intensity of sports that at times it becomes difficult for the players to control their emotions on the field. But the hallmark of a good sportsperson is to remain calm whatever be the situation and not display emotions which might end up looking unsporting.

More of this composure is expected from experienced players who have seen the ups and downs of sport at the international level. But senior Bangladeshi cricketer Mushfiqur Rahim let out his ugly side during a Bangabandhu T20 Cup match, when he gestured to hit teammate Nasum Ahmed after the two almost collided while attempting a catch.

 

The incident took place during the match between Beximco Dhaka and Fortune Barishal. The match moved towards a close finish as Barishal looked to chase down the total of 150 posted by Mushfiqur’s team. Atif Hossain was the driving force behind the chase as he scored a quickfire half century.

On the last ball of the 17th over the left hander attempted a cheeky shot but the ball ballooned in the air. Both Mushfiqur and Nasum went for the catch. Mushfiqur completed the catch and somehow avoided colliding with the youngster.

As an immediate reaction the veteran gestured with his right hand as if he was going to throw a punch which led to Nasum taking evasive action. Ahmed realised his mistake and tried to calm Mushfiqur down but the wicket-keeper went on giving him a piece of his mind. Other teammates joined in to diffuse the situation as Dhaka went to win the match by 9 runs eventually.

