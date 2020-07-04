‘Music to my ears’: Cheteshwar Pujara hits them clean in the nets

Sections
Updated: Jul 04, 2020 13:49 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File image of India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara. (Getty Images)

India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara on Saturday wore his batting gloves and strapped his pads for a batting session in the nets. In a video posted on Instagram, Pujara uploaded a video demonstrating batting excellence as he times a few gorgeous strokes at a venue located in the outskirts of Rajkot.

In the video, Pujara plays a straight drive, a lofted cover drive, a flick and a full-blooded pull shot, each of which connects the middle of the bat. “Getting back into the groove! #saturdaysession #musictomyears,” Pujara captioned the video.

Pujara seems to be missing cricket in abundance it seems. On Thursday, India’s Test specialist posted a picture with his teammates after winning the 2018-19 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, captioning the post: “ Miss hanging out with the guys. Can’t wait to get back into that dressing room!”.

Compared to the bigger cities in India, the Covid-19 case load in Rajkot is on the lower side with 115 active cases as on Saturday. Last month, Pujara, along with his Saurashtra teammates Jaydev Unadkat, Arpit Vasavada and Prerak Mankad geared up for his first training session since the lockdown. Pujara posted a picture where he was clicked padding up, marking his return to training.



“Back at it...felt like a long time away but just as i took the stance felt as if it was yesterday,” Pujara had captioned his post.

