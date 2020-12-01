‘My game has improved since I went there’, Sam Curran credits MS Dhoni’s CSK for his performance in South Africa

England all-rounder Sam Curran is currently touring South Africa for a limited-overs series which commenced from November 27 in Paarl. The left-armer showcased his bowling prowess in the T20I series opener, scalping three important Protea wickets.

Curran came out as the leading wicket-taker as England outplayed the African hosts in the tour opener by 5 wickets. After a delighting victory, all-rounder admitted that his stint with the three-time champions MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings has sharpened his skills and has taken his game to a different standard.

“Really enjoyed the IPL and feel I have taken my game to a different standard in terms of my learning. I took a lot away from that group and the coaching staff at Chennai. I feel my game has improved since I went there and I want to keep trying to improve and become a regular,” said Curran after his 3/28 in the first T20I.

England continued their victory in the 2nd games as well, defeating the Proteas by 4 wickets to take an assailable 2-0 lead the three-match series.

Curran may have returned empty-handed in that game but he still is the third-highest wicket-taker in the series after Tabraiz Shamsi and Lungi Ngidi who have 4 wickets apiece to their credit.

The Chennai Super Kings had the worst IPL season in the history of the tournament but Sam Curran turned out to be the biggest positive for the team. The all-rounder ended the season with a total of 13 wickets in his pocket, from 14 games. He also produced a fine display of his batting skills, amassing 186 runs – including one fifty-plus score. He also hit 15 sixes in the season.