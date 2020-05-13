‘My heart didn’t want him to get out’: Former Pakistan captain reveals why Sachin Tendulkar remains a memorable opponent

India and Pakistan have witnessed intense cricketing rivalry over the years. At the time when Indian cricket was headlined by the Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, the two teams played numerous close contests. Tendulkar also played some memorable innings against Pakistan - his 98-run innings at the 2003 World Cup remains one of the memorable ones. But despite proving to be a match-winner for India in many games against the arch-rivals, former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif says he remains one of his most memorable opponents.

Speaking in a Youtube video, the former Pakistan wicket-keeper-batsman Latif recalled that his heart did not want Tendulkar to get out whenever he used to bat.

“Several players came to bat, when I used to keep. But when he used to come out to bat, my heart did not want him to get out. I used to enjoy watching him bat, while I was keeping. Not while watching him play on TV, but while I was standing behind the stumps,” Latif said.

“Whether it was Brian Lara, Ricky Ponting or Jacques Kallis, I always felt like getting them out while I was keeping. Tendulkar’s behaviour was unique. Even if I say some thing from behind, he never would respond or say something back, he just kept laughing,” he added.

“Others used to react. He and Mohammad Azharuddin were like this. They used to make opposition’s players their own. This is why everyone admires Tendulkar, especially wicket-keepers. He would slam a hundred, he would be attacking bowlers, but he never said a word. And you are trying to rile him up as a keeper to get him out, but he would never react,” the Pakistan batsman added.

“You play an innings, you leave. But one always remember your behaviour. In my opinion, he is at the top of the list of players who had the best on-field behaviour, and such players forever remain etched in your memories,” he added.