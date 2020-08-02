‘My one-day record is actually good’: Ousted India batsman eyes ODI comeback

He may have become an indispensable part of India’s Test set-up, but as far as limited-overs formats are concerned, some claim Ajinkya Rahane leaves a lot to be desired. Rahane has scored 2962 runs from 90 matches at an average of 35.26 of which 843 have come from batting at No. 4 in 27 matches with an average of 36.65. His numbers as ODI opener are even better with 1937 runs from 54 matches including three centuries.

Yet, Rahane was dropped from India’s ODI setup after India’s series against South Africa in 2018. It’s been more than two years but Rahane still continues to sit out of India’s ODI and T20I squads.

“I think the first plan is to come back in ODI cricket. I don’t generally talk about my records but I think an important factor is my record is actually really good over the last 3-4 years before I was dropped,” Rahane told India Today.

“Whether it’s opening the batting or at No. 4, my record was very good, my strike rate again was very good. I think my aim is to come back into the ODI set-up. I don’t when the opportunity will come but I have to work hard, I am working really hard on all the aspects. I am really confident about myself. It’s all about having the self-belief and being positive, being fearless.”

In 2014, Rahane emerged as a tremendous makeshift opener for India in the absence of an injured Rohit Sharma. He scored a couple of vital half-centuries in the Asia Cup that year and a terrific century against England at Edgbaston.

Against Australia in 2017, Rahane scored four half-centuries in a row and followed it with a 79 against South Africa in the first ODI of a six-match series, but he was shown the door only three low scores later. Even when India were desperately in need of a No. 4 batsman ahead of the World Cup, Rahane was ignored.

“I don’t have to prove it to anyone. Yes, IPL is the best platform. I don’t have to prove to anyone, it’s all about playing with freedom and playing for my team and doing well for my team,” Rahane added.

“If I contribute to my team, I think other factors will happen automatically. That said, my records in ODI before I was dropped was very good. I am not thinking about proving to anyone. Working hard on my game and keeping improving day by day and being positive is what I am planning to do.”