‘My problem with him..’: Michael Holding reveals what makes Jaspit Bumrah injury-prone

Jasprit Bumrah has been a premier fast bowler for India in the past 3-4 years. His ability to constantly trouble the batsmen with his deceptive pace and swing has quickly propelled him to the top of the bowler’s rankings. If there is talk about the best fast bowlers in the world right now then Bumrah is sure to be in that debate. However, Bumrah has also faced some injury troubles in the past few months. Since the 2019 Cricket World Cup, Bumrah was out of action for a considerable time before making his return in early 2020.

West Indian fast bowling great Michael Holding talked about Bumrah’s fitness situation. Holding feels that the Indian pacer’ body may not hold for long because of generating pace from a short run-up.

Holding, who completed the famous West Indies’ pace quartet along with Malcolm Marshall, Joel Garner and Andy Roberts said Bumrah’s ability to hit the deck hard with short run-up is unique.

“Bumrah hits the deck hard and that creates more problems. And especially with that short run, it is difficult for batsmen to formulate in their minds the pace at which that ball is coming,” Holding said on the ‘Sony Ten Pit Stop’ show aired on channel’s Facebook page.

“People talk about bowlers who hit the deck hard and bowlers who just skid off the surface. Malcolm Marshal, for instance, great fast bowler, he skidded the ball off the surface, more than hitting the deck.” It may be an advantage for Bumrah but it also has a drawback, the 68-year-old felt. “My problem with Bumrah and I mentioned it to him when last time I saw him in England, is how long that body will hold up with that short run and the amount of effort he has to put into in his bowling, it is a human body. It is not a machine,” said Holding.

