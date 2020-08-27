‘My record was really good before getting dropped from ODIs’: Ajinkya Rahane

For Ajinkya Rahane, it is going to be a new start at the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL). Despite being the captain of Rajasthan Royals for major part of the 2019 edition, he was traded with Delhi Capitals for two spinners. It came on the back of a long hiatus from limited-over cricket that saw him missing last year’s World Cup in England. In fact, his last foray in the ODIs was in February, 2018. As a new IPL edition beckons, Rahane still fancies his chances to make a comeback into the limited overs team.

“I am hopeful of making a comeback in white ball cricket. If you see my record before getting dropped in ODIs, it was really good actually. People talk about strike rate and averages. Before getting dropped from 50-over cricket, it was really good. I have faith in myself rather than what people are saying,” Rahane said in a zoom video call from Dubai.

Rahane did not play a single ODI in 2019, while in 2018 he was used only in six games in South Africa. This came after scoring 586 runs in 12 matches at an average of 48.83 in 2017. With the No. 4 slot a shaky proposition for India going into the World Cup, the senior middle order batsman was overlooked for a rookie all-rounder Vijay Shankar.

“I was actually thinking I will be there batting at no. 4 (in the World Cup). It’s gone now. You can’t think too much about it. I was there playing county cricket, when the World Cup was happening in England. Everybody wants to play the World Cup. My record in the past was really good,” Rahane said.

Rahane batted in the opening position at Rajasthan Royals but at the Delhi Capitals there will be too much competition for that slot. The Capitals have a power-packed opening combo in Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw. They also have in their ranks Jason Roy and Shimron Hetmyer.

“We are still in quarantine, so I don’t know yet what role I am going to play. Once the training starts and the communication within the group happen, we will be aware. I have enjoyed opening the batting but it’s up to the team management,” the 32-year-old Rahane said

“If there is a situation where I have to bat at No. 5 and 6, I will do it. That way I can explore a new aspect about my game. Once the role is clear it will help. You need at least need five to six sessions depending upon the batting order you are plying to settle in.”

At the Capitals, Rahane will be playing under coach Ricky Ponting who joined the team on Thursday. The Capitals will have their first training session on August 29.

“Playing under Ricky Ponting, I am excited. It is the best opportunity to take my game one step forward. We all know him as a player. Obviously, this time due to the Covid rules the interactions may not happen that much but I can always call him up. I have been following Delhi Capitals since the last two years. We have a fantastic bunch of players. Looking forward to play with them,” he said.

“Once I was back from the New Zealand series in February I had started preparing for the IPL. But then the lockdown happened. We did not know when cricket will start again. I actually made my routine followed those for five to six months and spent time with my daughter Arya.

“I have not batted for five to six months. I was only doing visualisation, meditation but no cricketing skills. I think the attitude and work ethics will be really important this time. Also, discipline and following all the rules on and off the field is going to be a challenge.”