Sections
Home / Cricket / My style won’t change if given role of captaincy in absence of Root: Stokes

My style won’t change if given role of captaincy in absence of Root: Stokes

Vice-captain Stokes is being speculated to replace Root, who is taking leave to be with his wife for the birth of their second child, for the first Test at Southampton from July 8.

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 11:02 IST

By Press Trust of India, London

File photo of Ben Stokes. (File)

Star all-rounder Ben Stokes says he won’t change his playing approach even if he is handed England’s captaincy in the absence of regular skipper Joe Root for the Test series-opener against the West Indies. Vice-captain Stokes is being speculated to replace Root, who is taking leave to be with his wife for the birth of their second child, for the first Test at Southampton from July 8.

“I hope that I always try to set the example in terms of attitude and commitment If I am in charge that’s not going to change the way that I go about things,” Stokes was quoted as saying by the BBC. Stokes had a phenomenal run in the past one year as he helped England to World Cup final victory and played a key role in his side’s stunning Ashes win over Australia at Headingley.

Also read: ‘MS Dhoni was not a fan’: Former batsman on why India was reluctant to use DRS initially

The 29-year-old, who has played 63 Tests since 2013, says positivity influences his conduct on the field and that will continue. “In terms of how I want to influence the game, I try to have a positive effect with the ball or bat in my hand. No matter what I do in terms of choosing what to do in a situation, it will always be the positive route,” the Durham all-rounder said.

If Stokes is given the captaincy, he will be first all-rounder since Andrew Flintoff to lead England and 81st skipper overall. He was named vice-captain in 2017 but he lost the position following the Bristol nightclub incident that year. “Getting the opportunity to captain England is a huge honour - even if it’s only the once you can still say ‘yeah, I’ve captained England’.



Also read: Sri Lanka orders criminal probe into 2011 World Cup final fixing allegations: Report

“It’s a huge honour to think about, and something I’m really looking forward to if the opportunity presents itself, but also at the same time I know I’m only stepping in for the one game because of Joe’s personal situation.” Stokes does not have experience of leading a side but would bank on support from his experienced players.

“We’ve got some really experienced guys out in the field who I can use. I’d like to think that I’ll be quite an open captain and wouldn’t want to just think that my way is the only way,” he said. “There are 11 guys out on the field, so why not get 10 other opinions on something that you’re thinking about?”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Natasha Dalal bonds with Varun Dhawan’s mother Laali, sister-in-law Jaanvi
Jun 30, 2020 11:20 IST
South, central Mumbai record over 100 mm rainfall in 24 hours; suburbs get light rain
Jun 30, 2020 11:20 IST
‘Things moving in right direction but fight not over’: Justin Trudeau on Canada’s Covid-19 battle
Jun 30, 2020 11:17 IST
SSC JHT Notification 2020 released for 283 vacancies, check important details here
Jun 30, 2020 11:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.