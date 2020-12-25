‘My vote’s with him’: Aakash Chopra names Prithvi Shaw’s replacement, picks between Shubman Gill and KL Rahul for 2nd Test

The problems for India haven’t changed much from last week.In fact, it has multiplied. They are still unsure about their opening pair, wicket keeper and now that regular captain Virat Kohli has flown back home, a solid No.4 too. Not to forget the replacement for injured Mohammed Shami, who has been ruled out with a fractured wrist. Ahead of the Boxing Day Test against Australia which begins from December 26 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, the chances of retaining Prithvi Shaw in top of the order are minimal after his failures in Adelaide in both innings. As speculated by the experts, if India pick both Shubman Gill and KL Rahul, the question remains the same – who should open with Mayank Agarwal?

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has opined that the visitors should choose the one who does not have a cluttered mind. In his latest analysis video ‘Aakashvani’, Chopra gave his vote to KL Rahul for the opener’s slot, suggesting that there might be no place for Shaw in the playing XI.

“It looks like Prithvi Shaw is not going to get a chance in the second match. And I can totally understand because he has not scored the runs and his confidence is down. If the team says it is short-term and it doesn’t mean he will not be considered in the future, they can definitely do that. They should play someone who is in the right mental space and who they feel can provide a good start,” said Chopra in his latest video.

“My vote is with KL Rahul but they are likely to go with Shubman Gill. But whether you open with KL Rahul or Shubman Gill, the sword will be hanging over their head as Rohit Sharma will be back for the next Test,” he added.

Chopra further stated that whosoever gets the chance in top of the order, will have to make the most of the opportunity because failure would lead to exit from the next Test match.

“So Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul and Shubman Gill, whoever fails here, is going to be dropped for the third Test. I feel Ajinkya Rahane should come to bat at No.4. At No.5, you can play KL Rahul or Shubman Gill. Rahul and Shubman Gill will definitely be playing the Melbourne Test,” said Chopra.