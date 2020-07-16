Sections
Home / Cricket / ‘Naive and silly, Joe Root will be disappointed’: Nasser Hussain on Jofra Archer breaching bio-secure protocols

‘Naive and silly, Joe Root will be disappointed’: Nasser Hussain on Jofra Archer breaching bio-secure protocols

Archer will now commence five days of isolation and will undergo two Covid-19 tests in this period, which have to test negative before his self-isolation period is lifted.

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 17:48 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

England's Jofra Archer during the match. (REUTERS)

Former England captain Nasser Hussain has expressed his displeasure with England pacer Jofra Archer who was ruled out from the 2nd Test against West Indies in Manchester after being found guilty of breaching the bio-secure protocols. Archer will now commence five days of isolation and will undergo two Covid-19 tests in this period, which have to test negative before his self-isolation period is lifted.

“It is naive and silly to get it wrong because of the effort that’s gone in, and the health risk - this is a serious illness and you cannot risk infecting anyone,” Nasser Hussain told Sky Sports. “We don’t know if it was just a naivety from Jofra or if it was something more serious. He has apologised, it is a very unusual situation that we all find ourselves in and he’s made a mistake.”

England vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 2: Live score and updates

“His team-mates will be disappointed, as will his captain Joe Root,” he said. “(But) cricketers just move on very quickly. More importantly for Joe Root, you park. Once someone’s done something like this on a Test match morning, you completely park that and leave it with management.

“Joe Root will be focusing on the toss and the team. There are some difficult decisions for Joe Root, not what you need as a captain on the first morning of the Test,” he added.



Also read: ‘Very foolish’: Michael Atherton on Jofra Archer’s protocol breach

Archer in a statement apologised for his actions. In a statement, the pacer said: “I am extremely sorry for what I have done. I have put, not only myself, but the whole team and management in danger. I fully accept the consequences of my actions, and I want to sincerely apologise to everyone in the bio-secure bubble.”

He added: “It deeply pains me to be missing the Test match, especially with the series poised. I feel like I have let both teams down, and again I am sorry.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Himachal governor stresses on preserving cultural heritage of tribal areas in state
Jul 16, 2020 18:11 IST
Sachin Pilot, disqualification and the Tenth Schedule: An explainer
Jul 16, 2020 18:11 IST
Man buried alive as retaining wall collapses in Shimla
Jul 16, 2020 18:09 IST
Fly out of Pune trend continues, though lockdown impact felt at Lohegaon airport
Jul 16, 2020 18:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.