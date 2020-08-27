Naming it helicopter was Sakshi Dhoni’s idea: Dwayne Bravo opens up on his MS Dhoni song

West Indies and Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Dwayne Bravo revealed why his song dedicated to MS Dhoni was called ‘Helicopter 7’. Bravo said it was Dhoni’s wife Sakshi’s idea, who was instrumental in putting the song together.

Bravo, who on Wednesday became the first cricketer to take 500 T20 wickets, had released the song on MS Dhoni on the eve of the former India captain’s 39th birthday last month.

“Yeah yeah (got great response), from him (Dhoni) and from his wife (Sakshi). His wife was instrumental in some of the things put into the song. For example naming the song helicopter was her idea. I wanted to call the song No. 7. I asked some of his fans too about the things they want and the thing that stood out was helicopter. I’m just happy I was able to put together a project like this. The song reached a million views within an hour,” Bravo told ABP News.

Bravo who is the second-highest wicket-taker for Chennai Super Kings with 118 wickets in 113 IPL matches, said he wanted the song to be released before Dhoni’s retirement.

“I’m heavily into music and I said to my musical team that I have to do a song for this guy and I have to do it before he retires. I didn’t want it to be a farewell song or a sad song. I wanted it to be a song highlighting his achievements throughout his career while he’s still playing. A lot of people remember players when they finish. Honestly I had no idea that he’s going to retire. Good news is he’s still going to be playing in yellow,” Bravo said

Bravo, who has played seven seasons of IPL under MS Dhoni’s leadership in CSK, said the former India captain has done a lot to improve him as a cricketer.

“The song came about because he has done so much for cricket, done so much for his country and for me personally. He has done a lot for me, he has helped me to improve my game,” Bravo added.

When asked about Dhoni’s decision to retire from international cricket on August 15th, Bravo said he was in a state of shock like many others.

“I first came to know about the news from social media just like other people. Ms and I share a very good relationship but these are things that maybe his close surroundings, may be his wife, his family will know about. I was in shock as well,” Bravo said.

Both Bravo and Dhoni will be seen playing together for CSK in IPL 2020 which is slated to begin from September 19 in the UAE.