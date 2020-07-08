‘Need luxury of having runs on the board’: Brian Lara’s advice for West Indies team ahead of 1st Test against England

As West Indies prepare to take on England in the first Test at Southampton, Windies legend Brian Lara has an advice for the Jason Holder-led side. Speaking to India legend Sachin Tendulkar on the Master Blaster’s app ‘100 MB’, Lara said that Windies would perform better if seamers Kemar Roach and Shannon Gabriel play attacking cricket and look to take wickets.

“Kemar Roach is one of the older guys in the time, he is one of the more experienced bowlers that we have but the key to any team taking the field, especially when they are taking the field after batting is how many runs do they have to play with,” Lara said.

“The Windies side in the 70s or 80s always used to put up 300-350 runs on the board, this present Windies side need the luxury of having runs on the board, they need their batsmen to give the bowlers some comfort,” he added.

Lara added that the Windies in the past have not allowed bowlers to go on the offensive as they have been unable to get too many runs on the board with the bat.

Also read: Why didn’t Sachin Tendulkar prefer facing the first ball? These numbers provide insight

“The effectiveness of Roach and Gabriel will only come into play if they do not go defensive because of the lack of the runs. That has been our problem for many years,” Lara said.

The first Test between England and West Indies will be played at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton from today onwards.

West Indies squad for the first Test: Jason Holder (captain), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Chemar Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Raymon Reifer, and Kemar Roach.

(With ANI inputs)