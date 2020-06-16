Sections
Home / Cricket / ‘Need to change how we look at Test Cricket’: Kumar Sangakkara

‘Need to change how we look at Test Cricket’: Kumar Sangakkara

“If you are going to treat Test cricket as a cash cow I don’t think it is ever going to work. It’s not going to make financial sense,” the former left-handed batsman said.

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 16:13 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Former Sri Lankan cricketer Kumar Sangakkara and Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) president speaks during a press conference in Lahore on February 13, 2020, ahead of a four-match tour as part of efforts to revive international cricket in Pakistan. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP) (AFP)

Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara believes that there is a need to stop treating Test cricket as a “cash cow”, and the boards should continue to invest in the format irrespective of whether it is resulting in financial returns or not. Speaking to former England captain Michael Atherton in a video uploaded on Sky Sports Cricket Youtube Channel, Sangakkara said that there is a need worldwide to change the perception about the format.

“If you are going to treat Test cricket as a cash cow I don’t think it is ever going to work. It’s not going to make financial sense,” the former left-handed batsman said.

Also read: Pakistan’s Mohammad Hafeez to delay retirement if T20 World Cup postponed

The International Cricket Council (ICC), last year, came up with World Test Championship to rejuvenate the longest format in the era of T20s. Sangakkara, who currently holds the position of Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) President, believes that sustaining such tournaments could be a difficult task, but it must be done to ensure Test cricket remains alive.

“Sometimes Test cricket isn’t going to make sporting sense if you are going to market it to an American or someone who has not been involved in the game. Rather than trying to change their sense of Test cricket maybe we need to change how we look at Test cricket. Not everyone is going to have an iconic series like the Ashes with full crowd,” he said.



“Talk about how to build up the rivalries. Then what about Afghanistan and Zimbabwe and Ireland now... and Bangladesh who are the team on the rise but in the shorter formats,” he added.

Also read: Harbhajan Singh opens up on Sourav Ganguly’s influence on his career: ‘He made me a fearless spinner’

“So what are we going to do about that? Are we going to forget about that? Two-tier Test cricket... Test Championships... just do whatever it takes but it that doesn’t work, sustain it. Put in the money,” he further said.

The inaugural World Test Championship, which began in 2019 is originally slated to end with the final at Lord’s in 2021. But with coronavirus leaving cricket calender to shreds, there is a chance that the tournament might be restructured and rescheduled.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

ONE Championship fighter helps village in Punjab fight off Covid-19
Jun 16, 2020 16:27 IST
Salmon shunned in China after link to Beijing virus outbreak
Jun 16, 2020 16:26 IST
Punjab CM calls for strong Indian response to incursions by China
Jun 16, 2020 16:27 IST
Poet Seerat Kaur Gill’s poem ‘Diamonds on Earth’ encourages women to achieve their potential
Jun 16, 2020 16:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.