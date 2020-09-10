Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cricket / Neil McKenzie named South Africa’s high performance batting coach

Neil McKenzie named South Africa’s high performance batting coach

The 44-year-old McKenzie, who had stepped down from his position as Bangladesh’s batting coach last month, is one of the seven appointees announced by Cricket South Africa as part of its High-Performance management team.

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 17:56 IST

By Press Trust of India, Johannesburg

Neil McKenzie. (BCB)

Former batsman Neil McKenzie has been roped in as South Africa’s high performance batting lead coach, the country’s cricket board (CSA) announced on Thursday.

The 44-year-old McKenzie, who had stepped down from his position as Bangladesh’s batting coach last month, is one of the seven appointees announced by Cricket South Africa as part of its High-Performance management team which will work in alignment with the national men’s and women’s coaching staff.

Vincent Barnes has been roped in as high performance manager and bowling lead coach‚ while former assistant coach Malibongwe Maketa was appointed as the South Africa A and National Academy lead coach.

Shukri Conrad was appointed as South Africa Under-19 team coach and Edward Khoza was named the acting head of cricket pathways.



Dinesha Devnarain was roped in as the under-19 women’s and women’s National Academy head coach.

Dr Shuaib Manjra was named as Chief Medical Officer.

“The goal is to make sure that South African cricket is strong. We’ve got a really powerful group of cricketers coming through that can only strengthen the national side and can challenge players in the national team,” CSA Director of Cricket, Graeme Smith said in a release.

“I feel that Malibongwe and the other High-Performance coaches can provide that and also develop the game,” Smith added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Pakistan main force behind drive to create ‘so-called Khalistan’: Canadian think tank
Sep 10, 2020 14:42 IST
India, Japan sign key pact for reciprocal provision of supplies, services between defence forces
Sep 10, 2020 15:43 IST
Serum Institute pauses Covishield vaccine trials in India
Sep 10, 2020 16:10 IST
Magenta, Grey lines of Delhi metro start tomorrow: All you need to know
Sep 10, 2020 17:33 IST

latest news

Liparis Pygmaea: Rare orchid found for first time in Uttarakhand
Sep 10, 2020 18:11 IST
‘Ayodhya, Chitrakoot airports to spur religious tourism’: Yogi tells Puri
Sep 10, 2020 18:08 IST
PM inaugurate projects in Bihar, lauds Nitish
Sep 10, 2020 18:07 IST
Cigarette, beedi butts are not toxic, claims study
Sep 10, 2020 18:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.