Sections
Home / Cricket / Neil McKenzie steps down as Bangladesh batting coach

Neil McKenzie steps down as Bangladesh batting coach

McKenzie, who was appointed as Bangladesh’s white-ball batting consultant in July 2018, wrote to the country’s board (BCB) about his decision on Thursday.

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 21:30 IST

By Press Trust of India,

McKenzie didn’t have a full-time contract and made himself available only before and during limited over assignments. (Getty Images)

Former South African batsman Neil McKenzie has stepped down from his position as Bangladesh’s batting coach, citing family reasons. The 44-year-old, who was appointed as Bangladesh’s white-ball batting consultant in July 2018, wrote to the country’s board (BCB) about his decision on Thursday.

“Yes, I’ve resigned, only reason being time away from the family. With Covid, the schedule, and doing all formats, the time away from my young family would be too much,” McKenzie told ‘ESPNcricinfo’.

“I’ve loved being a part of the Tigers and will always have a soft spot for Bangladesh cricket and the great guys I’ve been fortunate to work with.”

McKenzie didn’t have a full-time contract and made himself available only before and during limited-over assignments. He worked with the Bangladesh Test side during their tour of India last year, his only assignment in the traditional format. The home series against Zimbabwe was his last assignment with Bangladesh.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Struggling to unmute, Senator drops F-Bomb during US Postal service hearing
Aug 21, 2020 21:29 IST
Railway union demands action against Ludhiana contractor for bill discrepancy
Aug 21, 2020 21:26 IST
Bombay HC asks for stricter norms to curb inflammatory posts on social media
Aug 21, 2020 21:20 IST
Amazon Prime promises to release Mirzapur Season 2
Aug 21, 2020 21:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.