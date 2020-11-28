Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cricket / Nepalese cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane has COVID-19

Nepalese cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane has COVID-19

The Nepalese player has performed exceptionally well in the Australian T20 competition, forming a strong combination at the Melbourne Stars with Australian limited-overs spinner Adam Zampa.

Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 09:30 IST

By Associated Press, SYDNEY

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 27: Sandeep Lamichhane of the Stars appeals for a wicket during the Big Bash League match between the Sydney Sixers and the Melbourne Stars at the Sydney Cricket Ground on December 27, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt Blyth/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Star international Twenty20 player and Hobart Hurricanes import Sandeep Lamichhane has tested positive for COVID-19 less than two weeks before the Big Bash League begins. The 20-year-old legspinner on Saturday confirmed he had the coronavirus, saying on social media that it was his “sincere duty to tell you all that I have been tested positive for COVID-19. I had some body aches since Wednesday. But my health is improving a little bit now.”

The Nepalese player has performed exceptionally well in the Australian T20 competition, forming a strong combination at the Melbourne Stars with Australian limited-overs spinner Adam Zampa. But Lamichhane opted to sign with the Hurricanes for the upcoming season, improving the Tasmanian franchise’s hopes of securing a first BBL title.

Lamichhane also plays T20 for the Nepalese national team and has also played in T20 competitions in India, Pakistan, West Indies and Canada.

The Hurricanes are scheduled to open the BBL season in Hobart against defending champions Sydney Sixers on Dec. 10.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Nepal’s PM Oli stuns China, tells envoy Yanqi to steer clear of party politics
Nov 28, 2020 08:01 IST
J&K goes to polls first time after Article 370 abrogation
Nov 28, 2020 08:48 IST
LIVE: 41,322 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours take India’s tally to 9,351,109
Nov 28, 2020 09:40 IST
Protest may intensify, farmers from 4 states look to join stir
Nov 28, 2020 07:05 IST

latest news

Many colleges in Delhi-NCR cancel exams due to farmers’ protest march
Nov 28, 2020 09:35 IST
‘There’s one sitting at home’: Hardik on India’s next all-rounder
Nov 28, 2020 09:35 IST
Hyderabad civic polls: Yogi Adityanath to campaign for BJP today
Nov 28, 2020 09:31 IST
Vaccine: Delhi can be covered in weeks, PM Modi’s 3-city tour today
Nov 28, 2020 09:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.