Home / Cricket / ‘Never got so many calls even when I scored a hundred,’ Yuvraj Singh couldn’t sleep after Mascarenhas assault

Yuvraj revealed he was extremely affected by the hammering he took in the final over of The Oval ODI during the 2007 series.

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 13:40 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Yuvraj Singh bowling during the Oval ODI in 2007. (Getty Images)

Everyone knows the story of Yuvraj Singh getting hit for five sixes by Dimitri Mascarenhas in an ODI and later extracting sweet revenge when he hit six sixes of his own. However, Yuvraj revealed he was extremely affected by the hammering he took in the final over of The Oval ODI during the 2007 series and that it took him time to come out of it.

“I was playing a game at the Oval and I don’t know why the captain [Dravid] gave me to bowl the last over,” Yuvraj said during a Facebook live session with Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford on the Sony Ten Pit Stop show.

“Dimitri Mascarenhas hit me for five sixes in six balls. I’m glad he didn’t hit me for six sixes and I couldn’t sleep for the next 15 days. The calls and messages from my friends after that were really disheartening. I never got so many calls when I scored a hundred.”

Of course, a month later, Yuvraj turned the tables and created history at the inaugural T20 World Cup by slamming six sixes in an over. Even though it was Stuart Broad who was the receiving end of Yuvraj’s carnage, the former left-hander ensured Mascarenhas, who was fielding, received a message.



“Then I remember when I hit six sixes, I did not look at Broad or anyone, I looked at Dimitri and said, ‘This is over now, this is gone to bed’. It was very satisfying that I could do it against the same team,” he said.

