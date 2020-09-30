Never judge someone without knowing whole story: Isuru Udana slams Ashoke Dinda’s trolls

Indian right-arm pacer Ashoke Dinda has been away from the international set-up for quite a long time now. Neither has he found a buyer in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in last 2-3 years. But the cricketer from Bengal has regularly been in the radar of trolls on social media.

Recently, Sri Lankan left-arm pacer Isuru Udana came in support of Dinda and slammed all the trolls out there who have been after the latter. The Lankan pacer shared a screenshot on his Instagram story. It was a snap of an interview where the Indian cricketer revealed his hardship he went through before experiencing professional cricket.IPL 2020 Full Coverage

Udana wrote, “This man got more than 400 wickets in first class. Never judge someone without knowing the whole story. You may think you understand, but you don’t.”

(Screengrab: Isuru Udana’s latest Instagram Story)

Dinda’s international career kicked off under MS Dhoni’s leadership but he hit the rough patch soon and was eventually sidelined. He has also been an integral part of the IPL since the beginning of the tournament in 2008. Till now, Dinda has represented 5 teams in the cash rich tournament. However, his inconsistency has always opened the doors for the trolls.

Dinda has picked 339 Ranji Trophy wickets and has 420 first-class scalps in his kitty. He represented India in 13 ODIs and pocketed 12 wickets and also has 17 T20I wickets under his name.

36-year-old Dinda will be representing Goa Ranji Team in the upcoming domestic season.