Never know what’s in his mind: MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s captaincy styles explained by MSK Prasad

Over the years, the Indian cricket team has been blessed with some fine captains. Based on numbers the likes of Mohammed Azharuddin, Sourav Ganguy, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli are the most successful Test captains of India. Two out of the four - Dhoni and Kohli - have captained India for a lot of games when MSK Prasad was the chairman of selectors. Prasad, who was replaced by former India spinner Sunil Joshi as the chief selector a couple of months ago after the former’s term ended, explained the difference in captaincy between current India captain Virat Kohli, former India skipper MS Dhoni and India vice-captain Rohit Sharma. While Kohli-led India has been dominant across formats over the past couple of years, India won three ICC titles including the 2011 World Cup under MS Dhoni’s leadership.

Rohit, who has also led India when Kohli is rested or injured. Under his leadership India won Asia Cup in 2018 and the Nidahas T20I tri-series in Sri Lanka. was recently voted as the most successful captain of the Indian Premier League so far, having already won four titles as skipper.

Speaking in an interview with Fancode, the former India cricketer-turned-selector said: “If you look at fundamental styles, leadership has got so many different styles, these three are three different guys and I am sure all three are equally good.”

Delving deeper into the three captains, Prasad said that while Dhoni is cool and collected on the field, Virat likes to make things clear on what he wants from his team.

“They are three guys who have three different styles. Mahi is absolutely cool, you never know what is there in his mind until it is executed, he’s very very cool, and very very accommodative whereas Virat is pretty clear. He’s at you all the time, he’s very clear in his mind what he wants,” he said.

Speaking on Rohit, Prasad said that he is accommodative like Dhoni and likes to think from a player’s position. “If you are talking about Rohit, he’s more of an accommodative sort of a guy. He definitely has that empathy towards other players and he thinks from their hats,” he said.