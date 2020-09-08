‘Never seen him do it’: Irfan Pathan surprised at new MS Dhoni training video ahead of IPL 2020

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has expressed surprise at MS Dhoni’s new training regime in the UAE ahead of the IPL. Those who are aware of Dhoni’s training pattern know that the former India captain never practices wicketkeeping in the nets, but has made an exception this time around. Chennai Super Kings on Monday shared a video where Dhoni was seen keeping wickets as part of his training drill and the reason behind it, Pathan reckons, could be due to his absence from cricket in over a year.

Also Follow | IPL 2020 Full Coverage

“We have seen a new visual where we have seen MS Dhoni keeping the wickets. This never happens, this is something new for me because I have played cricket for so many years with him, whether it is for the Indian team or in the league with CSK, I have never seen him keeping wickets,” Pathan told Star Sports.

Also Read | Jasprit Bumrah copies actions of six different bowlers during Mumbai Indians nets

“So this is because he has not played cricket for a long time. I guess there was some leg-spinner bowling, so he may be trying to check the new bowlers but it is good to see that he is doing keeping during practice.”

Dhoni last played any form of cricket in July of last year – the semifinal of the World Cup against New Zealand which ended in a heartbreak for Virat Kohli’s India. He announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15 but Dhoni is keen to get back playing for a CSK, a side he has moulded into one of the best IPL teams of all time. CSK will be taking on Mumbai Indians in the opener on September 19 and the responsibilities he’ll share is even more this time around in the absence of Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh.

Also Read | Mayank Agarwal targets elusive Indian Premier League high

“Absolutely, this had to happen. And these are good visuals because there has been some disruption in Chennai Super Kings after the withdrawal of two players with Suresh Raina coming back and Harbhajan Singh not playing,” Pathan said.

“So, it is good news that practice has started and it is not a surprise that fans have reached there to see MS Dhoni. This has is happening for so many years and it is not a shock that it is happening now also. Covid is there but still fans have reached there to watch MS Dhoni.”