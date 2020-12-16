Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cricket / New Zealand captain Kane Williamson blessed with baby girl

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson blessed with baby girl

The Kiwi skipper shared a photo of him holding his newborn. He captioned the photo, “Overjoyed to welcome a beautiful baby girl into our family.”

Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 15:10 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Rimes New Delhi

Kane Williamson blessed with baby girl (Instagram)

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson and his wife Sarah Raheem have been blessed with a baby girl. The former took to his Instagram account to make the announcement on Wednesday.

The Kiwi skipper shared a photo of him holding his newborn. He captioned the photo, “Overjoyed to welcome a beautiful baby girl into our family.”

Here’s the post:

 

Williamson had missed the second Test against West Indies last week as he took a paternity leave to attend the birth of his child. At that time, New Zealand coach Gary Stead had said that Williamson would not be playing in order to be with his wife Sarah Raheem in Tauranga for the birth of their first child.



Tom Latham led the side to a win in his absence.

Williamson’s career-best score of 251 in the first Test against West Indies had helped him jump up two places to join Virat Kohli at the number two spot in the latest ICC Test rankings for batsmen.

With his recent performance, he gained 74 points, moving from 812 to 886. New Zealand won the two-match Test series against Windies and as a result, the side moved to the third spot in World Test Championship (WTC) standings.

New Zealand also is close to attaining the number one ranking in Test cricket. The side is just behind Australia at the number one spot on decimal points.

Williamson will next be seen in the upcoming T20I series against Pakistan. He will miss the first T20I, but will return for the final two matches.

(With ANI Inputs)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China’s spies, India and NSA Ajit Doval’s 2013 paper that saw it coming
by Shishir Gupta
SC to hear plea on removal of farmers from Delhi’s border on Thursday
by Abraham Thomas | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
‘Farmers’ protest can end in 5 minutes if...’: Sanjay Raut offers solution
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
‘Do not withdraw challenge’: Manish Sisodia to UP minister’s debate dare
by HT Correspondent

latest news

Cabinet announces sugar export subsidy, will benefit 5 crore farmers, says Javadekar
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Australia to challenge China at the WTO amid worsening diplomatic relations
by Bloomberg | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Groom stabbed to death for not providing more liquor to friends
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson blessed with baby girl
by hindustantimes.com
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.