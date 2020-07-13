Sections
Home / Cricket / New Zealand cricketers to start squad training this week: NZC

New Zealand cricketers to start squad training this week: NZC

“The South Island and Wellington based BLACKCAPS and WHITE FERNS will train at the Canterbury hub this week, while a larger second camp for players further North will commence at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui from July 19,” it added.

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 10:42 IST

By Press Trust of India, Wellington

File image of New Zealand Cricket. (AP)

New Zealand’s top cricketers will return to squad training at the country’s High Performance Centre in Lincoln this week after a prolonged break caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. In a statement issued on Monday, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) announced that six national camps will be conducted in the next few months. “New Zealand’s top male and female cricketers will return to squad trainings at the NZC High Performance centre in Lincoln this week, in the first of six national camps scheduled for the coming winter months,” read the release from NZC.

“The South Island and Wellington based BLACKCAPS and WHITE FERNS will train at the Canterbury hub this week, while a larger second camp for players further North will commence at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui from July 19,” it added.

Later, New Zealand’s women’s team’s official Twitter handle posted pictures of players training in Lincoln. “We are back! Our 1st post lockdown camp is underway in Lincoln. Players from @cricketwgtn, @CanterburyCrick and @OtagoVolts are attending the first camp with @aucklandcricket, @ndcricket and @CDCricket players getting set for a camp next week at @BayOvalOfficial #CricketNation,” stated the tweet.

New Zealand has been among the least affected by the pandemic, managing to keep the case count to a little over 1500, including more than 1400 recoveries. The COVID-19 death toll in the country stands at 22 at this point. International cricket has taken small steps towards a resumption with England and the West Indies engaged in a Test series right now. Australian cricketers have also begun training.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Narottam Mishra is MP home minister, Yashodhara Raje Scindia gets sports. Check full list
Jul 13, 2020 10:43 IST
RBSE 12th Commerce Result 2020: How to check BSER Rajasthan Class 12 commerce results on HT Portal
Jul 13, 2020 10:42 IST
New Zealand cricketers to start squad training this week: NZC
Jul 13, 2020 10:42 IST
Divvya Chouksey dies, Amitabh thanks fans for prayers for his health
Jul 13, 2020 10:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.